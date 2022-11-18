The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

FIFA


Generation Amazing’s GOAL 22 programme is the first-ever sport for development and cultural youth exchange programme of its kind to take place ahead of a FIFA World Cup™ (https://www.FIFA.com). They organised a festival in Doha 16-22 November, at Education City, where students are gathered in Doha for in-person workshops that explore topics such as sport diplomacy, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, leadership, mental health and more.

The FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke to the assembled guests and also thanked the more than 200 member associations that supported his candidacy to the FIFA presidency.

