The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied spoke over the phone.

President El-Sisi extended his greetings on the occasion Eid Al Adha, praying Allah Almighty to bestow abundant blessings and grace on Tunisia and the Arab and Islamic nations and grant the people of Tunisia the blessing of continued security and stability.

The Tunisian President expressed gratitude and appreciation to the President for this brotherly gesture, wishing Egypt and its people lasting security and stability, and all progress and prosperity.

