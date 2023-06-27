The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

President El-Sisi extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, and wished Iraq and its people progress and prosperity.

Iraq’s Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the President’s kind gesture, and wished Egypt and its people lasting stability and progress.

