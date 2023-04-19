The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid El Fitr, wishing the Egyptian and Omani peoples many happy returns. They prayed Allah Almighty to bestow welfare, blessings and prosperity upon the two peoples, and grant the peoples of the Islamic and Arab nations security, stability and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.