The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the two presidents stressed the broad prospects for developing distinguished bilateral relations and advancing frameworks for joint cooperation between Egypt and Kenya. They also discussed agreement on intensifying coordination and consultation between the two brotherly countries to enhance joint African action, in a way that contributes to achieving the desired sustainable development for the countries and peoples of the continent, and promoting endeavors aimed at achieving continental integration at all levels.

The call discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between Egypt and Kenya and both presidents exchanged views on African issues of common concern, especially developments in Sudan and the Nile Basin region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.