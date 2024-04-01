Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. President El-Sisi congratulated the Palestinian President on the formation of a new Palestinian government, headed by Dr. Mohamed Moustafa, wishing them success in achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people. President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering commitment to providing all forms of support to the Palestinian people and leadership. 

The two Presidents discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and Egypt's efforts to reach an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and increase the flow of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip. President El-Sisi and Palestinian President Abbas emphasized their commitment to working toward a just settlement of the Palestinian issue and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.