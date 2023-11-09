Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the phone call followed-up on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi and the Federal Chancellor reviewed Egypt’s unyielding efforts to push toward a ceasefire to protect the civilians, given the exacerbating humanitarian conditions in the Strip. They also tackled Egypt’s efforts to provide and deliver humanitarian aid and relief to the people in Gaza and to evacuate foreign national. Federal Chancellor Scholz expressed deep appreciation for Egypt’s role, underscoring Germany’s stance with regard to the importance of protecting civilians and allowing access for the aid. The two sides also discussed ways to achieve security and stability in the region. President El-Sisi reiterated that the two-state solution is the path for just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

© Press Release 2023

