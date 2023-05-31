Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Director General of the International Monetary Fund, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva.
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that Ms. Georgieva emphasized the Fund's endeavour to further strengthen consultation and coordination with Egypt to highlight their constructive partnership, taking into account the existing cooperation between the two sides, and commending the intensive government efforts in this regard. The economic and structural objectives achieved under the economic reform program and the resilience shown by the Egyptian economy in the face of the negative repercussions of the global crises were noted.
President El-Sisi emphasized the keenness to continue consultation with the Director of the IMF, based on Egypt's interest in advancing cooperation between it and the IMF, particularly under Egypt's strategic approach to achieving sustainable development in all its economic and social axes by attracting more investment and encouraging the private sector. This is in addition to the positive climate that the partnership with IMF provides for all investors and global financial markets in terms of the performance of the Egyptian economy.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.