The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi returns home after a visit to Doha, where he attended the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Doha. 

The Spokesman for the Presidency said that the President's participation in FIFA World Cup opening ceremony comes in response to the invitation of Amir of the state of Qatar, HH Amir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, in light of the close relations between Egypt and Qatar.

