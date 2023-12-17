Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the credentials of a number of new Ambassadors to the Arab Republic of Egypt:

The Ambassador of The Kingdom of Bahrain, Ms. Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal

The Ambassador of The Kingdom of Denmark, Ms. Anne Dorte Riggelsen

The Ambassador of The Republic of Korea, Mr. Kim Yong-Hyun

The Ambassador of The Republic of Austria, Mr. Georg Pöstinger

The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mr. Thabet Subasic

The Ambassador of The Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr. Paulino Franco de Carvalho

The Ambassador of The Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr. Peter Mollema

The Ambassador of The Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Salih Mutlu Şen

The Ambassador of The Republic of Latvia, Mr. Andris Razāns

The Ambassador of The Republic of Senegal, Mr. Kemoko Diakite

The Ambassador of Mexico, Ms. Rosaura Leonora Rueda Gutiérrez

The Ambassador of The Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mr. Al-Hussein Sidi Abdellah

The Ambassador of The State of Qatar, Mr. Tariq Ali Faraj Al-Ansari

The Ambassador of Romania, Ms. Olivia Toderean

The Ambassador of The Republic of Rwanda, Mr. Dan Munyuza

The Ambassador of People's Republic of Bangladesh, Ms. Samina Naz

The Ambassador of The United Republic of Tanzania, Mr. Richard Mutayoba Makanzo

The Ambassador of The People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Mr. Abdelaziz ben Ali Al-Sharif

The Ambassador of The Republic of Yemen, Mr. Khaled Mahfoudh Bahah

The Ambassador of The Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Ulukbek Maripov

President El-Sisi welcomed the new Ambassadors to Egypt, wishing them success in their duties. The President confirmed Egypt's keenness on strengthening bilateral relations and on further promoting the ongoing coordination and consultations with their respective countries on various issues and dossiers of mutual interest.