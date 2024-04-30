Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi receives Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, who is paying a state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The two leaders will hold talks on ways to further advance the historical and outstanding relations between Egypt and Kuwait, as well as regional issues and dossiers pertinent to joint Arab action of priority.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.