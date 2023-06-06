Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the call discussed the shooting incident that took place on the Egyptian-Israeli border on Saturday, June 3, 2023, and led to deaths among the border security personnel.
President El- Sisi and Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed the importance of full coordination to uncover all the circumstances of the incident and the intention of the two sides to continue work and coordination within the context of bilateral relations to strive to achieve just and comprehensive peace and maintain stability in the region.