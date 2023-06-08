Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated in the 22nd Summit of the The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), with the attendance of heads of state and representatives of the African Member States.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, noted that the Lusaka summit saw the handover of COMESA’s rotating chairmanship from President El-Sisi to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Egypt’s assumption of the position of Rapporteur at the COMESA Bureau. The participants expressed gratitude and appreciation for the remarkable accomplishments achieved during Egypt’s chairmanship of COMESA as well as the experience and insight shown by President El-Sisi’s leadership of the bloc in addressing the various issues of the continent, in addition to Egypt’s extended role in strengthening joint African action efforts. They noted in particular reinforcing efforts toward the implementation of Africa's development blueprint Agenda 2063, supporting the economic integration plans in the bloc’s states, upgrading their infrastructure and boosting intra-regional trade in particular.

President El-Sisi delivered a speech at the session, reviewing the major achievements realized during the Egyptian chairmanship of COMESA over the past two years, which occurred under very delicate regional and international circumstances, particularly in all sectors of economic development and in the area of maintaining peace and security.