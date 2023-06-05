Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated in a meeting with a number of African presidents to discuss the African mediation initiative on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Participants included President of the Comoros Islands and current President of the African Union Othman Ghazali, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Senegal Macky Sall, President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, and President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that during the meeting, African leaders discussed the details of the African initiative for the mediation between Russia and Ukraine. They affirmed that Africa has a firm interest to work towards an end to this conflict, given its enormous negative effects on African countries and the rest of the world in a number of vital sectors, such as food and energy security and international finance, in addition to their importance to reinforce international peace and stability.

During the meeting, President El-Sisi confirmed that Egypt hoped that the African initiative would contribute to the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, in light of the African continent's extended relations with the two states, as well as the multiple dimensions of this crisis, which has crossed its geographical boundaries to affect different regions of the world, particularly in Africa, the Middle East as well as developing countries, which were hardest hit by the repercussions of the crisis.

The President stressed that Egypt has adopted a balanced position since the outbreak of the crisis based on the importance of respecting the principles of international law, settling conflicts through peaceful means, allowing the language of dialogue to prevail and mobilizing international efforts to reach a solution that takes into account the concerns of all parties so as to ensure achieving international stability and security. The President confirmed that Egypt will spare no effort to contribute to containing this crisis and overcoming its political, humanitarian and economic repercussions. The President looked forward to the African Initiative's contribution as a step on the path towards achieving the desired political settlement between the parties to the conflict.

At the meeting, there was consensus on continuing intensive action to advance the African initiative by developing the necessary mechanisms to encourage the Russian and Ukrainian sides to engage positively in the coming period.