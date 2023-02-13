Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, noted that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum underscored the special status of Egypt and the Egyptian people in the hearts of the Emirati people, valuing Egypt’s leading role in defense of Arab issues and the positions and policies of the Egyptian political leadership, at the domestic and international levels.

During the meeting, the two sides confirmed their appreciation of the robust brotherly relations and historical bonds the two countries and their peoples share. They also lauded their profound relations across all levels, particularly with Dubai, which reflected positively on the intensive mutual coordination with regard to priority issues and their efforts to achieve the two sides’ common objectives and interests.

President El-Sisi emphasized that Dubai’s progress and prosperity constitute an inspiring development experience for the entire region. The President expressed appreciation for the special invitation to Egypt as a Guest of Honor in the World Government Summit in Dubai. He confirmed that the World Government Summit contributes to generating creative and innovative ideas that represent an inspiring way to address the various regional challenges. President El-Sisi stressed that Egypt’s participation in the summit with a high-level delegation reflects the deep and outstanding relations between the two brotherly countries, reiterating that they represent a major foundation for maintaining security and Arab interests in the region.