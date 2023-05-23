Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Secretary General of COMESA Ms. Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe, in Sharm el-Sheikh.
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the meeting followed-up on the implementation of the main objective priorities of the Egypt’s current chairmanship of COMESA. This includes strengthening regional supply chains among COMESA countries, maximizing industrial integration, increasing investment in cross-border infrastructure, interconnection projects, and focusing on cooperation in the areas of digital transformation.
There was agreement on continuing consultation and intensive engagement between the two sides during the coming period to ensure the smooth handover of the COMESA chairmanship from Egypt to Zambia, thereby helping to strengthen ongoing efforts to achieve regional integration and contribute to achieving the goals of the COMESA member states.