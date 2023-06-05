The President gave directives to enhance efforts to develop the outsourcing industry, support independent professionals and increase their numbers by investing in human cadres and providing training, qualification and capacity-building programs. This shall take place in line with the modern requirements of the labor market and the knowledge-based economy and in a manner that boosts the competitiveness of the Egyptian cadres at the international level so as to contribute to increasing Egypt’s digital exports and keep pace with the world’s rapid progress in the communications and IT sector.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi was briefed on ongoing efforts to expand the capacity-building of Egyptian human resources and train them on digital skills, with a view to supporting their paths as independent professionals and taking advantage of Egypt's competitive advantages as a promising State in providing outsourcing services. The President was also briefed on progress underway to promote the electronics design and industry in Egypt by deepening the local manufacturing of devices and the design of electronic circuits.

