Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the AIIB, Mr. Jin Liquin. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Eighth Annual Meeting of the AIIB Board of Governors, which is hosted in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the President emphasized Egypt’s appreciation for the remarkable relations with the AIIB, given the important role it has played over the past years as a partner of Egypt in the development process. The President noted that this was demonstrated in Egypt’s hosting, for the first time, of the meetings of the AIIB Board of Governors. President El-Sisi looked forward to exploring more areas for cooperation with the AIIB, notably in the fields of transport, clean energy and fostering the Transition to Green Economy.

The AIIB’s President expressed pride in meeting with the President and extended gratitude for Egypt’s successful hosting of the meetings of the AIIB Board of Governors which are taking place in Africa for the first time. Mr. Jin Liquin confirmed that the bank values its close cooperation with Egypt and its various financial institutions, lauding the Egyptian experience in achieving comprehensive economic and social development. He underscored the Asian Bank’s commitment to further advancing the investment portfolio in Egypt, particularly with regard to financing infrastructure projects in various vital sectors.

The meeting also discussed ongoing efforts to reform the international financing system and the role of the multilateral development banks in strengthening the ability of developing countries to address the global economic challenges.