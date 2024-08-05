Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty.

Dr. Abdel-Atty presented the second executive report of the National Human Rights Strategy, noting that the report included all initiatives, programs, and projects implemented across the four pillars of the strategy. This strategy was developed through an entirely Egyptian initiative. It aims to promote human rights in its comprehensive sense—political, civil, economic, social, and cultural—while enhancing the rights of women, youth, children, the elderly, and people with special needs, by improving the relevant legislative and institutional frameworks, fostering a culture of human rights, and building the capacities of personnel across all state institutions.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor, Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the Foreign Minister confirmed that the current year has seen the completion of the establishment of human rights units within ministries and national agencies, the formation of committees to address complaints from people of special needs, and the creation of units to combat violence against women. Additionally, numerous human rights-enhancing legislations were amended and enacted, including laws related to Egyptian citizenship, the establishment of the "Differently-Abled" fund, and the National Alliance for Civil Development Work and Elderly Rights. The government has also proposed amendments to several human rights-related draft laws, and signed various cooperation protocols between national entities, national councils, international governmental organizations, and civil society organizations. These efforts aim to implement activities to spread and promote the culture of human rights and organize workshops and training sessions for administrative personnel for the same purpose.

President El-Sisi commended the efforts of the Supreme Standing Committee for Human Rights and all national entities, directing them to continue their intensive work in the coming period to achieve the objectives of the National Human Rights Strategy. The President emphasized the need to promote human rights comprehensively, ensure citizens' constitutional rights, and reinforce the principles of citizenship, rule of law, and non-discrimination. President El-Sisi gave directives for intensified efforts to overcome related challenges and continue updating institutional and legislative frameworks to ensure real and sustainable improvements. This shall take place in tandem with efforts to integrate the objectives of the National Human Rights Strategy into the state’s strategies, plans, and public policies, and continuing to implement programs aimed at raising awareness of rights and responsibilities.