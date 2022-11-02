Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, on the sidelines of his participation in the Arab Summit, in Algeria.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said President El-Sisi once again congratulated the Iraqi President on winning the confidence of parliament and assuming office last October. The President wished him success in meeting the aspirations of the Iraqi people for a present of security, stability and prosperity.

The President valued the profound and robust Egyptian-Iraqi relations, underscoring Egypt’s commitment to promoting bilateral cooperation toward new and diverse prospects in the various political, economic, and commercial fields. President El-Sisi reiterated the fundamentals of Egypt’s policy towards Iraq, primarily the support for Iraq's unity and sovereignty over all its territories, in a way that shall preserve the security and stability of the country and contribute to preventing the re-emergence of terrorist organizations.

The Iraqi President expressed his gratitude for President El-Sisi’s kind gesture, and his appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in support of Iraqi affairs at all levels. He commended the close and historical brotherly ties between the two countries. The Iraqi President confirmed Iraq’s keenness to enhance the solid bilateral cooperation with Egypt, explore mechanisms to further advance them, and benefit from Egyptian expertise in various fields in the coming period.

The President of Iraq valued the prominent Egyptian role in strengthening joint Arab action in the face of the current crises and challenges in the region, considering it a role model in maintaining stability and advancing the developmental, economic and social conditions in the Arab world.

The two Presidents exchanged views on a number of Arab and regional issues of common interest. They reiterated the importance of intensifying coordination so as to counter challenges in the region and achieve the aspirations of its peoples to live in peace and stability.