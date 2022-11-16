Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman of the Martyrs Fund, Major General Al-Sayyed Al-Ghali, and the Fund’s Executive Director, Major General Ahmed Al-Ashaal.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the meeting reviewed the annual report of the Fund’s activity, in coordination with all state agencies, including ministries and government bodies, with the aim of providing the best benefits and service initiatives for the benefit of all categories and family members benefiting from the Fund. This is in addition to reviewing procedures to develop the Fund’s resources, the governance of its financial mechanisms and developments pertinent to disbursing compensation to the families of the martyrs and the injured.

President El-Sisi stressed the need for the Fund to make an accurate account of all of Egypt’s martyrs in the previous wars, since 1948. This aims to study including them in the list of beneficiaries from the Fund’s benefits and services, as a sign of the homeland’s appreciation of its loyal sons and in order to solidify the value of loyalty in their families.

The President also gave directives for the Fund to disburse an exceptional financial incentive for the families and individuals benefiting from the Fund, on the occasion of the new academic year. This is in addition to expanding the Fund’s services to include additional areas like education, health care, social care and others.