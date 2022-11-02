Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on the sidelines of the Arab Summit in Algeria.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said President El-Sisi confirmed that Egypt values its historical ties with Somalia and its keenness on maintaining the interests of the Somali people within a unified, stable and strong state. This is in addition to supporting Somalia in addressing the various challenges it faces, particularly the threat of extremism and terrorism. President El-Sisi noted Egypt’s readiness to continue providing support to Somalia to build and strengthen state institutions, effectuate various aspects of bilateral cooperation, particularly at the economic and trade levels, and provide humanitarian and relief assistance to address drought crises and to train Somali technical personnel.

The president of Somalia stressed Somalia’s keenness to strengthen consultation and coordination with Egypt on various regional issues of mutual interest, as well as to develop bilateral cooperation on various levels. He highlighted the historical ties between the two countries at the official and popular levels and lauded Egypt’s historical role in supporting Somalia in various fields.

The meeting followed-up on the outcome of the Somali president's visit to Cairo last July with hopes of strengthening various aspects of bilateral relations. This is in addition to exchanging views on regional developments of mutual interests related to the security of the Red Sea. The Somali president also reviewed the latest developments in his country, steps taken to restore security and stability in Somalia and ways to overcome the various challenges, mainly the threat of terrorism.