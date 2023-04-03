The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he met with his brother Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the two leaders lauded the remarkable, solid and historical relations between the two countries across all levels. President El-Sisi and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscored the importance of the visit in further advancing these fraternal relations and reiterated mutual commitment to forging closer joint cooperation in all areas for the benefit of the two peoples. They also emphasized commitment to continuing coordination and consultations on regional and international issues and developments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.