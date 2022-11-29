Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President's Adviser for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed and Director of the Mega National Projects Department of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Major General Ahmad al-Azazi.
The Spokesman for the Presidency said the meeting followed-up on the executive and construction status of the development of neighborhoods in the governorates of Cairo and Alexandria.
The meeting reviewed the latest with regard to the development of a number of residential neighborhoods in Greater Cairo, particularly East Cairo neighborhoods, Al Matariyyah, Ain Shams and Al-Salam. The meeting also touched on efforts to raise the efficiency of the Ghait Al Enab and western Alexandria, particularly the integrated services system, and raising the efficiency of the infrastructure such as drinking water, sanitation and electricity, as well as paving works, lighting, landscaping and civil coordination.