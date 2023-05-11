Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Presidential Advisor for Health and Prevention Affairs, Dr. Mohamed Awad Tag El-Din, to follow-up on a number of national initiatives in the health and medical care sector for citizens.

The Spokesperson for the Presidency said the President was briefed on the results of implementing the various presidential initiatives, within the framework of the state's efforts to improve public health. President El-Sisi gave directives to make the best use of the capabilities available in all institutions of the medical system, whether affiliated to the Ministry of Health or university hospitals, with the aim of enhancing the continuity of the success of these initiatives and the improvement of health services provided to citizens.

Dr. Tag El-Din also presented developments of the implementation of the comprehensive health insurance system, clarifying the next steps and the time frame in this regard. The President gave directives to continue the stages of implementing the system, in order to reach the desired goal to include all governorates and offer health coverage to all Egyptians, with the highest levels of efficiency and quality.