Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of Tunisia, Kais Saied, on the sidelines of the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said President El-Sisi lauded the outstanding fraternal relations between Egypt and Tunisia, underscoring Egypt’s position in support of Tunisia during the critical circumstances it is currently passing through. The President emphasized Egypt’s commitment to further advancing frameworks of bilateral cooperation across all levels.

The Tunisian President confirmed that his country appreciates the firm bonds and relations it shares with Egypt at both the official and popular levels. He valued the achievements Egypt has realized domestically over the past years in terms of security, stability and development, as well as its prominent political leverage at the regional and international levels, which will have its positive repercussions on joint Arab and African action and efforts to reach political settlements to the ongoing crises in the region.

The two Presidents discussed ways to strengthen frameworks of bilateral cooperation between their countries, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international dossiers of mutual concern. Those included international efforts to reform the world’s financial system in light of the crisis it is passing through. President El-Sisi and President Saied shared views with regard to the importance of adding more justice to and improving the mechanisms of the global financing system, so as to contain the massive negative repercussions resulting from the complex crises, primarily on developing countries.