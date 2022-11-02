Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi, on the sidelines of the Arab Summit held in Algeria.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that the President affirmed the strong historical relations that bind the two countries' governments and peoples, as well as Egypt's unwavering position in support of the unity and sovereignty of the Yemeni state and its national institutions. The President stressed Egypt's readiness to support the security and stability of Yemen, which are of great importance to Egypt's national security, within the framework of the security of the Arab region and the Red Sea. This necessitates continuing efforts to renew the armistice in Yemen to pave the way for reaching a permanent ceasefire and a political settlement, in a way that guarantees Yemen's unity and territorial integrity and fulfils the aspirations of its people.

Mr. Al-Alimi expressed appreciation for Egypt's positions that support the security and stability of Yemen and the regional surrounding as a whole. He reviewed developments in his country, the government's efforts to restore peace and stability and the challenges that the Yemeni people face as a result of the deteriorating humanitarian situation.