Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, on the sidelines of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that President El-Sisi assured Egypt's aspiration to strengthen the historic bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and to operationalize the frameworks for joint cooperation in various areas, particularly with regard to increasing trade, exploring opportunities for mutual investment, to achieve the common interests of both sides, as well as continuing coordination on issues of mutual interest on the African continent.

President Ramaphosa underscored South Africa's keenness to develop cooperation relations with Egypt, push it towards greater prospects of joint action, as well as continue to consult with Egypt on the issues and challenges facing Africa, particularly in view of Egypt's leading role at the African level, and its efforts to advance the development process and to maintain peace and security on the African continent.

The talks also witnessed the latest regional developments at the continental level, as well as the most important developments of mutual interest at the international level, in particular the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. The leaders exchanged views on the developments of the African Crisis Mediation Initiative, of which Egypt and South Africa are members.