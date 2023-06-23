Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Paris, on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's keenness to develop its relations with South Africa in various fields, especially in light of the distinguished relations between the two countries. The president stressed the importance of making best use of the two countries’ potentials with the aim of activating bilateral cooperation frameworks in various sectors, especially in terms of trade exchange. This would help achieve common interests and contribute to advancing the development process in the African continent.

President Ramaphosa praised the close relations between the two brotherly countries, noting his country's keenness to activate and develop bilateral cooperation with Egypt. He expressed his appreciation for the active Egyptian role in the African arena and the Egyptian efforts made in this regard which would achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the continent.

The Spokesman added that the meeting discussed various regional files of common concern and ways to enhance efforts to settle existing conflicts and crises in various parts of the African continent, especially the crisis in Sudan. It also discussed prospects for strengthening economic and development cooperation and increasing trade exchange between African countries.

During the meeting, the two presidents discussed the results of the recent visits of a number of African heads of state and government, including Egypt and South Africa, to Russia and Ukraine, within the framework of the African initiative to mediate the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. The two presidents agreed on the importance of making further efforts to contain this crisis and overcome its grave humanitarian and economic repercussions that affected the whole world so as to arrive at a peaceful settlement, in an effort to restore international stability and security.