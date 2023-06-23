Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto, on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, in the French capital, Paris.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the President expressed pleasure at meeting with Kenyan President Ruto, once again, after their recent encounter in Lusaka on the sidelines of the 22nd Summit of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). President El-Sisi underscored appreciation for the close relations, joint cooperation and common vision the two countries share, in addition to Egypt’s commitment to strengthening relations and solidifying the strategic cooperation with Kenya in an array of fields.

Kenya’s President Ruto voiced his country’s profound appreciation for the historical and longstanding relations with Egypt. He confirmed Kenya’s keenness on fostering closer bilateral cooperation and increasing trade between the two countries. The Kenyan President valued Egypt’s pivotal role regionally in maintaining peace, security and stability.

The two Presidents discussed regional developments of mutual concern, particularly the latest in Sudan. They agreed on the need to hold intensive consultations and coordination during the coming period, with the aim of finding a solution to the crisis in Sudan that shall restore calm and achieve a ceasefire, in a manner that would spare the Sudanese people the humanitarian repercussions of the fighting, support the path of peaceful negotiations and push forward the political process.