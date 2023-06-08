Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Kenyan President William Ruto, on the sidelines of the COMESA summit in Lusaka, Zambia.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi noted Kenya's vital role in enhancing security and stability in the continent, stressing the solid historical relations that bind the two peoples and countries, and Egypt's keenness to strengthen these relations at all levels, especially in terms of trade and Egyptian investments in vital sectors in Kenya to support its development endeavours.

President Ruto affirmed the deep and close relations between the two countries and expressed that his country looked forward to advancing cooperation with Egypt in all fields, in light Egypt's pivotal role in the region. In this regard, he referred to the broad prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in many fields, especially at the economic level, and lauded the activity of Egyptian companies in Kenya and their contribution to development efforts.

The two presidents discussed ways to advance bilateral relations and reviewed the latest developments in Africa. The two sides welcomed alignment in views between the two countries regarding various political files, in addition to consensus on the importance of promoting integration between African countries, especially in the economic and trade fields and infrastructure development.

Talks also touched on developments of the Renaissance Dam issue, in addition to ways to enhance cooperation between the Nile Basin countries. There was agreement to support the development path of the Nile Basin countries and efforts to strengthen relations between them in all development fields, in a way that achieves their common interests and avoids causing harm to any party.