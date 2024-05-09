Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Bisher Khasawneh. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouly.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the Jordanian Prime Minister conveyed the greetings and appreciation of King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, to President El-Sisi. The President valued the special and historical relations the two peoples and their leaderships share. President El-Sisi underscored the importance that Egypt places on bilateral cooperation, so as to realize their common interests and fulfil the aspirations of the two peoples for comprehensive development, notably in light of the 32nd session of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee. This round is currently being held in Cairo and co-chaired by the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

The meeting also focused on the situation in the Gaza Strip, which is passing through an extraordinary critical phase, in light of the unyielding and persistent efforts to reach a comprehensive truce in the sector and an exchange of hostages and detainees. These efforts aim to ensure an immediate and full access of humanitarian assistance in a sustainable and unfettered manner to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe endured by the people of the Strip. In this regard, the two sides confirmed their categorical rejection and warning against the disastrous humanitarian impact of the Israeli military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah, which deprive the Palestinian people of the major lifeline of the sector and cripple the safe passage for the evacuation of the wounded and sick to receive medical treatment and for the entry of desperately-needed humanitarian aid and relief. In this regard, it was confirmed that the international community is obliged to assume its responsibilities to reach an urgent, immediate and lasting ceasefire. This shall take place while simultaneously moving ahead, effectively and in earnest, to enforce the acknowledgement of an independent, sovereign Palestinian State, along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. This will bring about justice and achieve regional security and stability, opening up prospects of development for all peoples of the region.