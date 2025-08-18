Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Mr. Hassan Abdallah.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting addressed several topics related to the performance of the Egyptian economy during the current period, including efforts to reduce inflation rates and indicators for enhancing the country's foreign exchange reserves. The meeting also reviewed the situation of the global economy, the repercussions of the challenges facing various countries around the world, and their implications for the overall economy.

President El-Sisi emphasized that the availability of sufficient dollar resources reflects positively on the provision of a reassuring stock of various goods, petroleum products, and production supplies for factories. The President also stressed the need to continue efforts to increase dollar earnings, particularly from local resources, and to continue coordination between the government and the Central Bank of Egypt to ensure the maintenance of a flexible and unified exchange rate for foreign currency.

The meeting also reviewed items related to providing opportunities and financing for the private sector to drive economic growth, which attract more investment flows and maximize the role of the private sector in economic activity. President El-Sisi gave directives to enhance incentives to benefit from the available economic opportunities and provide opportunities for the private sector to drive economic growth, which would contribute to attracting more investment flows. The President stressed the need to continue intensive efforts to provide conditions conducive to attracting more foreign investment and empower the private sector.