Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah, on the sidelines the Arab Summit in Algeria.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said President El-Sisi asked for his greetings to be conveyed to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. He commended the strong and historical ties between Egypt and Jordan and the bonds of fraternity, affinity and common destiny the two countries and peoples share. President El-Sisi stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two sides, particularly in light of alignment in views and interests as well as the grave challenges the region is witnessing.

HRH Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah conveyed to President El-Sisi the greetings of the King of Jordan, expressing his country's appreciation for Egypt's leadership and people, adding that Jordan welcomes the current level of joint coordination with Egypt to address various crises in the region's countries, which threaten the security and stability of the Arab peoples. He also lauded the pivotal role played by Egypt in serving Arab causes and its efforts to strengthen Arab solidarity.