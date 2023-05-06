Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Chairman of US House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Mike Turner, who was accompanied by a large delegation of committee members from the Republican and Democratic parties. The meeting was also attended by the Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel, and US Charge d'affaires in Egypt John Desrocher.

Spokesperson for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said the meeting confirmed the solid strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States. The US delegation highlighted Egypt's key role as a cornerstone for stability and peace in the region as well as its leading role in combating terrorism, which requires further strengthening cooperation and consultation between the two countries at all levels, in order ward off escalating risks and challenges at the international and regional levels.

The President engaged in an open discussion with the delegation members about the crises in the region that threaten the pillars of states, putting the capabilities of peoples at existential risks, and warn of further exacerbation of the humanitarian and economic conditions for millions of people in the region.

The meeting touched on developments of the Palestinian issue. President El-Sisi stressed the importance of resuming negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis, with the aim of reaching a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, in accordance with the international references. The President referred, in this regard, to the relentless Egyptian efforts, which are being carried out in parallel to maintain calm between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, as well as initiatives for the reconstruction of Gaza. The President confirmed that just and comprehensive peace would open new and broad horizons in the region, in the interest of development and prosperity for all peoples.

The President affirmed Egypt's position on the current developments in Sudan, in terms of the need for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, and engagement in a peaceful dialogue that leads to the completion of the transitional path, in a manner that is acceptable to the Sudanese people, spares them humanitarian suffering, and allows them to move forward with path of stability and development.