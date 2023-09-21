Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, Major General Mokhtar Abdel Latif.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the meeting reviewed the activities, plans and projects of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, the AOI, in the various military and civil areas. The President was also updated on the organization’s development strategy, particularly with regard to boosting the manufacturing and technological capabilities of its factories and modernizing the production lines in accordance with the fourth Industrial Revolution. This is in addition to training human cadres on harnessing high-productivity and high-accuracy equipment, giving due interest to technical research, notably through the Arab Organization for Industrialization’s Training Academy, and strengthening cooperation with local and foreign private sector companies.
The President gave directives to continue the organization's efforts in various fields, in order to meet the requirements of the state's sustainable development plans, and in line with the policy of localizing the industry, transferring and localizing modern technology in Egypt, and keeping pace with the successive scientific development in the industrial field.