Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a U.S. Congressional Delegation, led by Chairman of the Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence Subcommittee, Republican Congressman August Pfluger, as well as members of the U.S. Congress from the Democratic and Republican parties. The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, and Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said during the meeting the two sides underscored the robust and firm strategic partnership between Egypt and the U.S., with an emphasis on the role of Congress in strengthening and further promoting these relations toward broader prospects, notably in light of the multiple challenges encountered at both the regional and international levels.

Members of the U.S. Congressional Delegation acknowledged Egypt’s key role in solidifying the pillars of regional security and stability. They also valued the joint coordination between Egypt and the U.S. in an array of fields, which reflects positively on the interests of the two friendly peoples and the region.

The talks tackled the two countries’ collaboration in the areas of security and the fight against terrorism and extremism. There was an agreement on the need to bolster joint efforts in this regard. President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s vision with regard to the critical importance of peace and development to dry-up the sources of terrorism and extremism.

The meeting discussed in detail the regional situation, especially in the Gaza Strip. The President reviewed Egypt’s intensified efforts for an immediate ceasefire and the entry of relief aid to save more than two million Palestinians from the enormous human suffering. The President also stressed that it was necessary for the international community to assume its responsibilities in pressing for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, and preventing the escalation of military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah, renewing Egypt’s complete rejection of any attempts aimed at displacing the Palestinians from their lands.

The two sides agreed on the gravity of expanding the conflict in the region, which threatens regional and international peace and security. They confirmed that the two-state solution is the guarantor and the way to restore and consolidate security and stability in the region.