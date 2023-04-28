Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made an inspection tour in a number of districts in Cairo, including the sites of the new main markets implemented by the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces in Nasr City, Mokattam and Heliopolis.
The President stopped to discuss the progress of work with the people in charge of the implementation of the markets in the different sites.
The President also inspected the work progress in the implementation of the Abdel Meguid Mahmoud Axis, with a length of 7 km, which allows movement from Shaheed Aaxis to Yasser Rizk Axis in Mokattam, and from there to Salah Salem and the Civilizations Axis reaching Nile Corniche, and aims to facilitate the movement of citizens and reduce traffic jams.