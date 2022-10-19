The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated the black sand factory in the city of Borolos, Kafr El Sheikh.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the black sand factory in Kafr El Sheikh is the latest of its kind in the world, harnessing state-of-the-art mining technology. It is considered a new addition to a series of mega national projects, aimed at leveraging Egypt’s natural resources and realizing the added value of minerals extracted from black sand. They are used in various precision industries, thus opening-up new prospects for new investments that support the national economy and the comprehensive development process.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.