Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace. An official reception ceremony was held, the national anthems were played and the two Presidents inspected the guard of honor.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi and Zambia’s President held a bilateral session of talks, followed by an expanded meeting attended by the two countries’ delegations. The two Presidents later witnessed the signing ceremony of a number of cooperation agreements between Egypt and Zambia, and held a joint press conference.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.