Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat, Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority, Lieutenant General Ahmed El-Shazly, and Commander of the Signal Department in the Armed Forces, Major General Bakr Al-Bayoumi.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that President El-Sisi was briefed on developments in the unified government network project, connecting the state’s administrative apparatus. The network aims to strengthen the ability to circulate government data in a secure, rapid and sophisticated manner, so as to qualify the administrative apparatus to upgrade all government services delivered to the citizens. The President was also updated on efforts to improve mobile phone services and boost the Internet's infrastructure to accommodate intensive usage and development requirements during the current and future phases.

President El-Sisi held a separate meeting with Dr. Madbouly and Dr. Talaat, to follow-up on work progress in a number of projects in the communications and information technology sector. This includes the implementation of the "Digital Egypt" initiative, which aims to promote the government’s performance by providing the latest digital services to the citizens nationwide, and efforts to upgrade the design and manufacture of electronics in Egypt, by deepening the local manufacturing of devices and the design of electronic circuits. The meeting also discussed progress in efforts towards capacity-building of human resources and training them in digital skills, so as to capitalize on Egypt's competitive advantages as a promising country in providing outsourcing services and increasing digital exports.

President El-Sisi gave directives to continue intensive work to upgrade Egypt's telecommunications sector, particularly by supporting Egyptian startups working in this field and encouraging their expansion. This is, in addition to supporting the outsourcing industry and independent professionals, by enhancing investment in human cadres, providing training and qualification programs and building the necessary human and material capacity, in collaboration with major international companies in this sector. This shall take place in line with the modern requirements of the labour market, integrate with the State's strategy to prepare outstanding generations of Egyptian youth capable of global competition, and keep pace with the rapid progress in this vital sector.