Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to St. Petersburg, Russia, to participate in the Second edition of the Russia-Africa Summit.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the Second Russia-Africa Summit was launched in 2019, under Egypt’s Chairmanship of the African Union. The First Russia-Africa Summit was held in Sochi, Russia, co-hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President El-Sisi, to reinforce and deepen the outstanding and historical relations between the African continent and Russia. It also aimed at enhancing consultations between the two sides on ways to address common challenges. The Spokesman noted that this year’s edition will include two plenary sessions and will issue a Final Communiqué. A number of economic, trade and cultural activities will be held on the sidelines of the summit, primarily the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

President El-Sisi is also expected to hold talks with Russian President Putin to explore ways to further advance bilateral relations across all levels. The meeting comes within the framework of the firm bonds that Egypt and Russia share as well as the two countries’ commitment to fostering closer cooperation and continuing intensive consultations on regional and international issues of mutual concern.