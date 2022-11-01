Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to Algeria to participate in the 31st Arab summit, which will be held on the first and second of November in the capital, Algiers.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said President El-Sisi’s participation in the summit comes within the context of Egypt’s keenness on strengthening relations of cooperation and fraternity with all Arab countries, and on continuing Egypt’s pivotal role in reinforcing efforts to advance the mechanisms of joint action for the benefit of all Arab peoples.

The spokesman noted that the Arab summit seeks to enhance consultations and coordination among Arab countries with regard to efforts to maintain security and stability in the region and consolidate Arab interests, in light of the multiple and existing challenges at the regional and international levels, particularly the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis, which imposed various pressures on Arab countries.

President El-Sisi’s agenda in Algeria includes holding a series of meetings with Arab leaders to discuss ways to bolster bilateral relations and to exchange views on developments on the regional and international arenas.