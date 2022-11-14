Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly; Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohamed Maait; Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Dr. Assem El-Gazzar; Minister of Local Development, Major General Hesham Amna; Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Mr. Ahmed Issa; Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning, Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed; Chairman of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces, Major General Hisham Al-Suwaifi; Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Dr. Mostafa Waziri; Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Archaeological Affairs, Dr. Al Tayeb Abbas, and General Supervisor of the Grand Egyptian Museum project, Major General Atef Moftah. .

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the meeting followed-up on work progress in the Grand Egyptian Museum project, particularly all relevant facilities and services.

The President gave directives to achieve integration and harmony between the Grand Egyptian Museum and all its surrounding sites, through a network of roads and axes leading to it, mainly from the Cairo International Airport and Sphinx Airport. This is in addition to linking the museum to the pyramids plateau, which will turn the area into a major tourist attraction in the world, keeping pace with the museum’s significance as the largest edifice in the world displaying antiquities and a cultural icon for all of humanity.

The meeting also discussed ongoing efforts to restore a number of archaeological and historical sites nationwide, primarily the Greco-Roman Museum in Alexandria, as well as Prince Muhammad Ali's palace.