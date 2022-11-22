Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Interior Major General Mahmoud Tawfik, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Dr. Assem Al-Gazzar, Minister of Local Development Major General Hisham Amna, President's Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Hisham Sewefi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the meeting followed-up on the development of Warraq Island.

The President gave directives for the involvement of the Ministry of Social Solidarity and civil society associations that have successful experience in service and community field work to enhance the state's efforts for the urban development of Warraq Island and provide it with integrated services within the framework of a modern and organized engineering planning. He also stressed on the importance of governance and auditing data on the ground to carry out development optimally and meet the people’s needs, including relevant compensation.

The status of implementation pertinent to the stategic plan for the development of the Island was reviewed, including the construction of modern residential towers with small and large-scale units. This is in addition to raising the efficiency of the area's infrastructure, mainly electricity and extending cable paths for electrical substations ,as well as water and sewage feeding works and internal road network designs.