Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extended his sincere congratulations to President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on his re-election for a new presidential term, reflecting the confidence of the Russian people. President El-Sisi wished the Russian President all success and the Russian people more progress and prosperity.

President El-Sisi lauded the historical relations between Egypt and Russia. The President underscored the two countries’ unwavering commitment to solidifying their relations in order to achieve the shared interests of their peoples in development and prosperity, and to further advancing coordination and consultations on various issues of mutual concern.

