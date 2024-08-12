I extend my congratulations to Egypt’s champions at the Paris 2024 Olympics. You have elevated Egypt’s name to great heights.
- Ahmed Elgendy, winner of the gold medal in Modern Pentathlon.
- Sara Samir, winner of the silver medal in Weightlifting.
- Mohamed El Sayed, winner of the bronze medal in Fencing.
This new achievement adds to the accomplishments of this generation, affirming the determination, persistence, and strong will of Egypt's youth, which is a source of pride for our beloved nation.