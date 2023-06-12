The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi congratulated Al Ahly club and fans on winning the African Champions League. The President lauded their historic achievement realized by winning the African Champions League for a record-extending 11th time. He also celebrated the high spirit displayed by all team members, which reflected their strong willpower, resolve and determination to win.

President El-Sisi expressed wishes for continued victories for the Egyptian sports in various games and championships.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.