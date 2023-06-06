Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi begins a three-leg African tour that will take him to Angola, Zambia and Mozambique.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the President’s tour in the Southern Africa region comes within the context of Egypt’s keenness on intensifying engagement and coordination with the African brothers and on cultivating closer cooperation at the economic, trade and investment levels. This is in addition to the advanced priority accorded to African issues in the Egyptian foreign policy.

President El-Sisi is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral talks with the leaders of the African countries to explore mechanisms to further advance bilateral cooperation with Egypt and ways to address the concerns of the African continent. The President is also expected to discuss the latest developments in regional issues and dossiers of mutual interest and cooperation to develop the frameworks of joint African action in order to push forward the development process and boost economic integration in the continent. During his visit to the Zambian capital, Lusaka, President El-Sisi will participate in the 22nd summit of The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), during which the bloc’s rotating chairmanship will be handed over from Egypt to Zambia.