President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attended a “Sohour” banquet organized by the Armed Forces on Thursday night. In attendance were Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Mohamed Zaki; Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Osama Askar, as well as commanders of the main branches and senior commanders of the Armed Forces.

During the event, the Armed Forces congratulated President El-Sisi on assuming a new presidential term to continue leading our Egyptian nation and realize its aspirations and ambitious achievements in building a strong modern state at all levels. The Armed Forces affirmed their unwavering commitment to fulfilling their tasks and duties to protect the accomplishments and capabilities of the great Egyptian people.

President El-Sisi commended the efforts of the Egyptian state and its national institutions, particularly the Armed Forces and the contributions and sacrifices made by its men, to maintain the highest levels of efficiency and combat readiness, build and develop the force that safeguards Egypt's security, stability, and national interests, and support its efforts towards development, construction, and progress in various fields. The President also extended his greetings to the men of Armed Forces and the Egyptian people on the approaching of Eid al-Fitr.